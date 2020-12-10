Let it Snow!

Weather

Yesterday's cold front brought the temperatures down for us with cold air and highs today from 33-35 in the valley. Partly sunny with increasing clouds later and lows in the mid-teens. Friday we see a shift with a couple of systems bringing fair shower chances to Wyoming state line and eastern highlands. Then we'll have showers shift in from the northwest late Friday and into Saturday as low pressure generates 2"-6" for areas east and south.

Sunday into Monday has 50% chance of showers and temperatures remaining in the upper 20's to 30. Scattered snow chances follow along into next week, as well .

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather on-the-air 5am-7am & Noon, plus 99.1 & 99.5 KUPI all morning with headline news from Kaitlin Miklos & Dan Larkin.