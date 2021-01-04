Weather

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the Tetonia area. * WHERE...Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near Newdale to Tetonia. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving likely over mountain passes. Gusty south to southwest winds will cause blowing and drifting snow in open, exposed areas. Blowing snow and limited visibility expected along Highways 33 and 32 in open areas.