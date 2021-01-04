Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 7:48 am
Published 7:38 am

Winter Storm Warning

storm
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the Tetonia area.

* WHERE...Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,
  Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near
  Newdale to Tetonia.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving
  likely over mountain passes. Gusty south to southwest winds will
  cause blowing and drifting snow in open, exposed areas. Blowing
  snow and limited visibility expected along Highways 33 and 32 in
  open areas.
Alerts / Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content