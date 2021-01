Weather

High pressure makes for a cold start and single digits to begin Monday. Partly sunny by midday and 25-32 highs, with N-6 winds. Clouds from the system moving in tomorrow afternoon and evening, with snow for mountains and mixing with rain for some. Looks like a messy Wednesday for the valleys, dust to no accumulations. Most snow in Stanley and Sun Valley with 2-4" inches for Island Park and Jackson. Highs 35-40.