Southeastern Snow Later

Weather

20-30% chances of snow today with patchy fog and winds N-5-10mph. Highs 32-38 from IF to Blackfoot/Pocatello. Winter Weather Advisories for a portion of SE Idaho and Western Wyoming with 6" of snow into tonight and Saturday for Soda Springs/Montpelier and Pineland areas. Advisory expires Saturday at 5pm. Avalanche watch for the Bear River range. Resorts and designated ski areas are a safe zone. Lows in the 18-22 range with fog tomorrow.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather