Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 8:56 am
Published 8:39 am

Southeastern Snow Later

WeatherShareSnapShot2

20-30% chances of snow today with patchy fog and winds N-5-10mph. Highs 32-38 from IF to Blackfoot/Pocatello. Winter Weather Advisories for a portion of SE Idaho and Western Wyoming with 6" of snow into tonight and Saturday for Soda Springs/Montpelier and Pineland areas. Advisory expires Saturday at 5pm. Avalanche watch for the Bear River range. Resorts and designated ski areas are a safe zone. Lows in the 18-22 range with fog tomorrow.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content