Winter Weather Advisories Continue

THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS

ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH.

UNTIL 6 AM MST SATURDAY.

* AFFECTED AREA...THE WASATCH MOUNTAINS IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO

INCLUDING THE BEAR RIVER RANGE.

* AVALANCHE DANGER...HIGH AVALANCHE DANGER IS EXPECTED FOR THE WATCH AREA ON SATURDAY.

* REASON/IMPACTS...POTENTIAL HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY WILLOVERLOAD A VERY WEAK SNOWPACK AND CREATE VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. BOTH HUMAN TRIGGERED AND NATURAL AVALANCHES COULD BECOME LIKELY.