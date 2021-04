Weather

High pressure with winds from the south 10-15 gusting to 20mph this afternoon make our weather beautiful through the Easter weekend.

Highs hit the lower 60's for Idaho Falls and Blackfoot to 64 in Pocatello. 50's for mountain communities. Cold again tonight in the 20's/30's with a warm up to the 70's for Good Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday, will be a slight bit cooler, with impending showers late Monday and Tuesday mainly. Highs will retreat to the upper 50's.