Good Friday Looks Good

Weather

High pressure with winds from the south 10-15 gusting to 20mph this afternoon make our weather beautiful through the Easter weekend. Highs hit record 60's for Rexburg - 66 and Blackfoot to 68, Pocatello - 71 and low to mid 70's Saturday . 60's for mountain communities. Cold again tonight in the mid 30's/. Breezes for Good Friday SW 15-20+ gusts. Clear evenings. Storms by Tuesday.

