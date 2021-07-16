Weekend Heat

Weather

Still dry and hot for today with highs gaining momentum and reaching 92-95 in the valley. Mountain towns/parks will reach the mid 80's. Smoke coverage with hazy conditions ease up with zonal flow from the SW 10-20mph+. Cool overnight in the mid 50's and 40's in Jackson with a mid 90's day tomorrow, before we hit the 99 degree mark by Sunday and an excessive heat watch in effect through Monday and temperatures around 100.

We have little to no rain around. There's the best chance of late thundershowers today and tomorrow around Salmon and Island Park, 20% chance in the valley. More moisture expected into next week, though.

Be heat and fire safe.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather