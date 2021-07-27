Less smoke, more thunder

Weather

Smoke and haze to start Tuesday and moisture begins a push from the south. By the latter part of the day, storms may develop with gusty winds 20-30mph+. Still hot, 30% of isolated storms for most and low 90's for highs. Lows in the 60's with passing storms into the evening. Another round of storms possible into Wednesday afternoon and consistent low 90's for highs. Limited storm chances for us, outside of Jackson/eastern highlands, Thursday and Friday, as highs drop to the upper 80's. We'll see a significant chance of storms by weekend and much cooler temps by Saturday and Sunday, and overcast conditions.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather