Return of the Haze, no storms

Weather

A return to calmer weather today with widespread haze for later and highs in the mid to upper 80's for Tuesday. A gradual warm up into Wednesday as we head back to the 90's. Monsoonal moisture has exited to Wyoming with a risk of shower for the cowboy state in the nw region, but dry and sunny for us. 90 for Salmon, 80 for Jackson. By Thursday and Friday, a cold front disrupts perfect weather with a 30-40% chance of storms and big temperature drop of about 10-12 degrees. We will be back into the upper 70's with cooler air and storms scattered around the area. Clearing for the weekend with highs in the low 80's...so nice and comfortable for outdoor activities before everyone starts thinking about going back to school in less than a month.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather