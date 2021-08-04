Hot and Hazy

Weather

We've come out from under monsoonal flow and it will be hot and sunny today, however, we'll have a smoky haze over the eastern Idaho and western Wyoming region. Some of it becomes thinner later with light winds SW 5-10/variable at times...later in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 80's to 92 in Pocatello.

Low 80's in the mountains and upper 70's in the parks.

60's tonight for the valley, with a possible light mountain shower this evening.

Clouds build in for Thursday with Salmon shower chances ramping up for tomorrow and better storm chances for the rest of us for Friday 50%. This change brings cooler conditions with highs Friday in the mid-to-upper 70's. Temperatures will be more consistent into this weekend as we level off into the low-to-mid 80's. We'll see winds pick up with this next system as well. South wind 5 to 15 and shifting to the northeast by Thursday night at 20+ mph.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather