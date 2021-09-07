Warm, Dry and Hazy and Becoming hot tomorrow

Weather

High pressure keeps us dry and warm today with highs in the 80's. Light breezes today SW 5-10 and 88 in Pocatello, 85 in Idaho Falls and low 80's for mountain communities. We won't see any significant changes under another system blows in Thursday and drops temperature to more normal late summer conditions, after we see highs in the low to mid 90's tomorrow and Thursday. Highland storm chances around 30% and some highs in the low 70's by week's end.