Showers, Thunderstorms, Mtn. Snows

Weather

Scattered showers and storms today and building tonight and through tomorrow, we can expect llow 60's and gusty winds with thunderstorms treking in from the south and getting more energy with a front from the pacific northwest. Snow is possible in high mountaintop areas. 50's tomorrow with more scattered storms early.

A break in the precip for Saturday pm and Sunday but still chilly. Cold air will dominant by Monday with more showers/storms/high mountain snow chances and snow around the valley may occur with highs in the mid-to-upper 40's. Freezing temps at night at 32 then...20's at night for mountains.