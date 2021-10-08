Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 8:54 AM

Showers, Thunderstorms, Mtn. Snows

Scattered showers and storms today and building tonight and through tomorrow, we can expect llow 60's and gusty winds with thunderstorms treking in from the south and getting more energy with a front from the pacific northwest. Snow is possible in high mountaintop areas. 50's tomorrow with more scattered storms early.

A break in the precip for Saturday pm and Sunday but still chilly. Cold air will dominant by Monday with more showers/storms/high mountain snow chances and snow around the valley may occur with highs in the mid-to-upper 40's. Freezing temps at night at 32 then...20's at night for mountains.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather on television since 1995. That makes him the most experienced weather forecaster in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, since he joined our team in 2018. Start your day with Local News 8 in the morning at 5am & 6am, and noon, every Monday through Friday.

With 26 years in television as a news and weather anchor, reporter, producer and talk show host, you’ll also be seeing Jeff reporting on local people and events on Local News 8 at 5, 6, and 10pm weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content