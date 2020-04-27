Wind Advisory issued for Monday with high winds & blowing dust
POCATELLO (KIFI/KIDK) A cold front will slide through the region Monday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the Snake River Plain. We'll also run the risk of blowing dust, reducing visibility along I-86 and I-15.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING…
- WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Snake River Plain, South-central Highlands, and the
Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to
Blackfoot.
- WHEN…Beginning around 10 AM and reaching its peak between 1
PM and 4 PM and then decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT
Monday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds coupled with recently turned
agricultural land will produce blowing dust. Some areas along
the Interstate 86 and 15 corridor may see visibility reduced
to 1/4 mile at times creating hazardous driving conditions.
Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
