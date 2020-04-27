Wind Advisory issued for Monday with high winds & blowing dust

Alerts

POCATELLO (KIFI/KIDK) A cold front will slide through the region Monday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the Snake River Plain. We'll also run the risk of blowing dust, reducing visibility along I-86 and I-15.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM MDT THIS EVENING…

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Snake River Plain, South-central Highlands, and the

Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to

Blackfoot.

Interstate 86 and 15 corridor from Raft River to Pocatello to Blackfoot. WHEN…Beginning around 10 AM and reaching its peak between 1

PM and 4 PM and then decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT

Monday.

PM and 4 PM and then decreasing between 6 PM and 9 PM MDT Monday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds coupled with recently turned

agricultural land will produce blowing dust. Some areas along

the Interstate 86 and 15 corridor may see visibility reduced

to 1/4 mile at times creating hazardous driving conditions.

Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.