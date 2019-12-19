A few snow showers Friday, with warming this weekend

Local Forecast

A slight risk of snow moves through the region for Friday, with warming temps for this weekend. Most of the snow will push though Northern Idaho and Montana.

Friday: A few snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs into lower to mid 30's.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high into the mid 30's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow with highs into the lower 30's.