A few snow showers Friday, with warming this weekend

A slight risk of snow moves through the region for Friday, with warming temps for this weekend. Most of the snow will push though Northern Idaho and Montana.

Friday: A few snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs into lower to mid 30's.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high into the mid 30's.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow with highs into the lower 30's.

