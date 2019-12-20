Warming this weekend

Local Forecast

High pressure building over the region will bring us a nice weekend for December with warming temps. A weak system is expected to move in on Monday and Tuesday with some scattered snow showers.

Saturday: A few clouds with highs into the mid to upper 30's in the Snake River Plain. Winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 40's. Winds 10-15 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of mountain snow, mostly cloudy for the rest of the region. Highs into the upper 30's

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's.

Wednesday: A alight chance of snow, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's.