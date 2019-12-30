More Snow On The Way, Winter Storm Watches Posted

Local Forecast

Another Winter storm is on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for the higher elevations.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

Including the cities/areas of Island Park, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

Mountains, Caribou Range and the Centennial Mountains, including Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and Pine Creek Pass. WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

For Idaho Falls and the Snake River Plain, we'll see snow showers Wednesday, with another 1-3" possible. More scattered snow showers to carry us though the rest of the workweek.

On Tuesday, look for a slight chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the lower 20's. Tuesday overnight, Snow likely, mainly after midnight. lows close to 20°. Cmidnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday, snow showers with highs into the lower 30's. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Wednesday overnight, scattered snow showers, with a low around 25°. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Thursday and Friday look for scattered snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower 30's.