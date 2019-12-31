Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 3:16 pm
Published 3:08 pm

Winter Weather Advisory, difficult driving this New Years Eve and Day

snofallforecast

A winter storm is on the move and sliding into eastern Idaho and Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY EVENING TO 5 PM WEDNESDAY
Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
  • WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain from Idaho Falls to St.
    Anthony.
  • WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The
    hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
    commute.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-
Raft River Region-Marsh and Arbon Highlands-
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region. Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
    across the Shoshone/Lava Beds region and eastern Magic Valley. 2
    to 5 inches across the Snake Plain from Cold Water through
    Pocatello and Blackfoot. 6-10 inches across portions of the
    southern Highlands with totals near 12 inches on ridge tops and
    elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
    create blowing snow across portions of the advised area as well.
  • WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake
    Plain and Southern Highlands.
  • WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday

Jackson Hole-Star Valley-
Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine,
Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne
1245 PM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
    inches. Amounts near 8 inches near Jackson and 11 inches near
    Alpine.
  • WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

