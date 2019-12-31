Winter Weather Advisory, difficult driving this New Years Eve and Day

Local Forecast

A winter storm is on the move and sliding into eastern Idaho and Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Pocatello, has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY EVENING TO 5 PM WEDNESDAY

Including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Jackson Hole-Star Valley-

Including the cities of Jackson, Afton, Alpine,

Star Valley Ranch, and Thayne

1245 PM MST Tue Dec 31 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.