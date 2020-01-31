Warmer Saturday, Stormy Sunday

Local Forecast

Warm before the storm, with highs into the 40's this Saturday. Snowy Sunday with gusty winds and showers pushing through into Monday.

Saturday, areas of fog for the early morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs close to 40°. Light winds from the south. Increasing clouds overnight into Sunday.

Sunday, Scattered snow showers in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds. 2-4" of new snow possible with highs in the mid to upper 30's. SW winds 15-35 mph.

Monday, chance of snow and staying windy with highs into the lower to mid 20's.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper teens.

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

206 PM MST Fri Jan 31 2020

Winter storm to affect central and southeast Idaho Sunday and

Monday…

A strong Pacific system will move through Idaho on Sunday and

bring wintry conditions to central and eastern Idaho Super Bowl

Sunday and Monday. Snow will start in the central mountains around

midnight Saturday night and snow will spread east during the day

Sunday behind a strong cold frontal passage. Confidence low in

forecast snow amounts but for now 2 to 6 inches in the Central

Mountain with 2 to 4 inches in the Snake Plain and south central

highlands and 4 to 10 inches in the eastern and southeast

mountains. Travel will likely become difficult in all areas Sunday

and Sunday night with winds turning northerly Sunday night as much

colder air moves in. Expect to see some blowing and drifting snow

as well as temperatures drop with the northerly winds increasing.

Timing details will likely improve on Saturday so stay abreast of

the latest forecasts and the likel