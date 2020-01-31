Warmer Saturday, Stormy Sunday
Warm before the storm, with highs into the 40's this Saturday. Snowy Sunday with gusty winds and showers pushing through into Monday.
Saturday, areas of fog for the early morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs close to 40°. Light winds from the south. Increasing clouds overnight into Sunday.
Sunday, Scattered snow showers in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds. 2-4" of new snow possible with highs in the mid to upper 30's. SW winds 15-35 mph.
Monday, chance of snow and staying windy with highs into the lower to mid 20's.
Tuesday, mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper teens.
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
206 PM MST Fri Jan 31 2020
Winter storm to affect central and southeast Idaho Sunday and
Monday…
A strong Pacific system will move through Idaho on Sunday and
bring wintry conditions to central and eastern Idaho Super Bowl
Sunday and Monday. Snow will start in the central mountains around
midnight Saturday night and snow will spread east during the day
Sunday behind a strong cold frontal passage. Confidence low in
forecast snow amounts but for now 2 to 6 inches in the Central
Mountain with 2 to 4 inches in the Snake Plain and south central
highlands and 4 to 10 inches in the eastern and southeast
mountains. Travel will likely become difficult in all areas Sunday
and Sunday night with winds turning northerly Sunday night as much
colder air moves in. Expect to see some blowing and drifting snow
as well as temperatures drop with the northerly winds increasing.
Timing details will likely improve on Saturday so stay abreast of
the latest forecasts and the likel
