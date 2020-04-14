Gusty Winds, Scattered Showers for Wednesday

Local Forecast

A cold storm system out of the north arrives Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Scattered snow/rain showers for Wednesday with gusty winds. We'll see most of the wet weather slide out of here by Thursday, but it will stay windy through Thursday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

North Winds gusting as high as 35 mph during the day Wednesday, creating local blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Driggs, Victor, Island Park area, Ashton, Tetonia,

Monida Pass, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Pine Creek Pass. WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with scattered snow/rain showers. Winds 10-20 mph., with gusts 30-45 mph. Highs into the upper 40's.

Thursday, mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain with a few showers into Wyoming. Highs in the Snake River Plain into the mid 40's with winds 10-25 mph.