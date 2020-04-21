Stormy weather moves in Wednesday evening

Local Forecast

Nice tonight with lows falling back into the mid 30's. Nothing showing up on VIPIR radar tonight. For tomorrow morning, we'll see a nice start to the day.

Winds and scattered showers will begin to pick up late Wednesday as a storm system moves in. The showers will stick around this Thursday with cooler temperatures. We'll clear out for a decent Spring weekend with mostly sunny skies for Saturday.

Wednesday, highs into the lower 60's with increasing clouds throughout the day. Gusty winds in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms late. SW winds 15-35 mph.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Gusty winds at 15-35 mph. Highs into the upper 50's.

Friday, highs into upper 50's with partly cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. Chance of showers for our local mountains with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's.