Wind Advisory issued for Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms

A storm is approaching from the west for Wednesday night and Thursday. We're going to see gusty winds, scattered snow/rain showers and cooler temperatures for the end of the workweek. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Thursday.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM THURSDAY:

WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind

this strong can also create blowing dust which could severely reduce visibility. WHERE…The lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any wind in excess of 20 mph can create near zero visibility when it occurs near plowed agricultural fields downwind of highways, making driving hazardous for travelers.

Thursday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs into the mid 50's. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Scattered showers and gusty winds will continue into Thursday night and Friday morning. Overnight lows will get down into the lower 30's.

Friday, a few showers in the morning, especially in our local mountains. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs into the 50's.