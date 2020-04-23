Calming down a bit late Thursday, Staying breezy for Friday

Local Forecast

Very windy weather Thursday evening with the wind advisory expiring at 10PM . Even after 10PM, we're still seeing gusty winds and a few scattered showers. For Friday, most of the region begins to clear out, with partly cloudy skies. A few showers will remain into the higher elevations. For Saturday, a system moves into Northern Idaho and Montana, sending clouds across the region locally. We'll have a slight chance of showers in Central Idaho.

Friday, staying breezy with partly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's. Southwest winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph., Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. A slight chance of showers in our local mountains.

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 60's. A few showers in central Idaho

Sunday, Mostly sunny, with a high into the lower 60's.