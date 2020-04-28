Wednesday’s highs around 80°, with evening thunderstorms

Local Forecast

High pressure throughout the west will usher in a warm southwest flow for Wednesday, with highs around 80° for the local valleys. A front blows in from the northwest late Wednesday and Thursday with showers, gusty winds and dropping temps for the rest of the workweek. That mess should begin to clear by Friday, leaving a decent weekend with highs back into the 60's for Saturday.

Wednesday, mostly sunny during the day, with increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms late in the day with winds gusty winds from those storms. Highs will be close to 80° in the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, gusty winds and scattered showers. Chance of thunderstorms with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Friday, staying windy with clearing skies. Highs into the upper 60's.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 60's.