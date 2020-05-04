Freeze Warning Tuesday morning, High Wind Watch for Wednesday
Clearing out from a weekend front, we are left with gusty winds, clearing skies and dropping temperatures overnight into Tuesday. Expect chilly temperatures Tuesday morning, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory. A front moves through the region for Wednesday, We'll have a few isolated thunderstorms, with everyone seeing gusty winds. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Snake River Plain and eastern Magic Valley.
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY:
- WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
- WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS..Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
- WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
- IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could reduce visibility while driving.
