Warm and Breezy this Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

Freezing temperatures tonight, with lows back to the lower 30's for Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the upper Snake River Plain. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the lower Snake River Plain. A sunny and breezy Friday and Saturday, with a cold front sweeping through Montana and Central Wyoming. We'll see a few thunderstorms near Jackson and Yellowstone NP.

Friday, Highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 15 MPH. A slight risk of thunderstorms near the National Parks.

Saturday, mostly sunny and breezy with highs near 70°.

Sunday, sunny with highs into the mid to upper 70's.

Monday, a slight risk of thunderstorms, highs close to 80°.