Gusty winds and scattered showers

Local Forecast

Gusty winds with a few showers will continue Tuesday night.

An area of low pressure off the west coast, continues to send scattered showers and gusty winds. As a result, we'll see below average temperatures for the rest of the week. The low is expected to move through the region on Friday, clearing just in time for the weekend. Another front arrives for Monday and the approaching work week.

Wednesday, gusty winds, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/thunderstorms. Highs into the lower 60's for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, more of the unsettled conditions with scattered showers and gusty winds. Highs into the lower to mid 60's.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and gusty winds. Highs into the upper 50's.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into mid 60's.