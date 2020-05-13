More wind with a few showers for Thursday and Friday

Local Forecast

Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms continue, as an area of low pressure moves in from the northwest. The low clears to the east for the for the weekend, with warmer temperatures and sunny skies. Another round of stormy weather approaches for next week.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Friday, chance of showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds 15-35 MPH, with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Saturday, a breeze with winds around 10-15 MPH. Sunny, with highs into the mid to upper 60's.

Sunday, Sunny with highs close to 80°.

Monday, Windy, partly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 70's. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.