Frost Advisory with sunny skies Saturday

Local Forecast

A few showers and gusty winds for Friday evening, with clearing skies into Saturday. With the exiting the system, we'll have chilly overnight lows. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the Upper Snake River Plain. Another round of stormy weather arrives Monday for central Idaho, with showers Tuesday & Wednesday for the Snake River Plain.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY:

frost. Low lying and sheltered areas may see temperatures briefly drop below freezing. WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain and the Arco Desert.

WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost can damage or kill sensitive outdoor

vegetation if left uncovered.

Saturday, sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Sunday, partly cloudy with showers in western and central Idaho. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Monday, chance of showers in central Idaho, partly cloudy with highs into the upper 70's in the Snake River Plain with gusty winds.

Tuesday, scattered showers and gusty winds. Highs into the upper 60's.