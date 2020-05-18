More Wind and a few showers for Tuesday

Local Forecast

An upper level low is slowly moving through the west this week. We'll continue to see gusty winds, scattered showers/thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower 70's. Winds 15-35 mph. Chance of afternoon and evening showers.

Wednesday, A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs into the upper 50's. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday, gusty winds,chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday, Rain likely, Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.