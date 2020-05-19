Showers for Wednesday, more wind this week

Local Forecast

Our area of low pressure continues to slide northward towards Montana. We'll see showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, with a bit of a break for Thursday. However, the wind will continue all week. More showers expected for Friday and a bit of the holiday weekend.

Wednesday, A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 50's. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Windy, with highs into the lower 60's.

Friday, showers and thunderstorms with highs into the lower to mid 50's. Gusty winds.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms, highs into the upper 50's.