Gusty winds and scattered showers late Thursday and all day Friday

Local Forecast

We have a deep area of low pressure over the region, with a cold front advancing to the east. We're seeing gusty winds and scattered showers late Thursday, with the front passing into Wyoming by Friday. Overnight low's in the Snake River Plain are dropping to the upper 30's and lower 40's. However, higher elevation communities are expected to see mid to lower 30's for their overnight lows. That will usher in the possibility of snow showers. Friday, high temperatures are only reaching into the lower 50's for the Snake River Plain. Winds are expected to be in the 15-25 MPH range, with wind gusts over 35 MPH. Saturday, look for highs mid to upper 50's with scattered showers.

Improving conditions build back in starting Sunday and Monday. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs getting back into the 60's and 70's.