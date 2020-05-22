Rain and Snow Showers for Saturday

Local Forecast

Still stuck with scattered showers for Friday night and Saturday, as a system exits the region. We'll look for the possibility of snow showers as well for Saturday morning. More "wrap-around" rain and snow showers, from the east, for most of your Saturday. The exception will be Central Idaho, with just a slight risk of showers. Looking ahead, we'll see a dramatic shift in weather patterns, with high pressure building in for this approaching week. High temperatures by the end of the work week, will be pushing into the mid to upper 80's. Some communities will crest around 90° with sunny skies and a low risk of thunderstorms.

Saturday, scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the lower 50's. Breezy with winds 10-20 mph. Highs into the lower 50's.

Sunday, a few showers in our local mountains, otherwise mostly sunny with highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Monday, sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.