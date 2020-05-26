A few thunderstorms and showers Tuesday evening and Wednesday AM

Local Forecast

A disturbance moving through the region is delivering gusty winds and a few isolated showers for Thursday evening and Wednesday morning. High pressure will build back into the region with warming temperatures pushing towards 90°.

Wednesday, chance of showers for the morning and midday with clearing by the afternoon and evening. There's a risk for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms in far eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Highs in the Snake River Plain will be into the upper 70's.

Thursday, Sunny with highs into the lower 80's.

Friday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's.