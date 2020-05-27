Skip to Content
Warming Up

Thursday5_27_2020

High pressure over the west will allow temperatures well above average, with highs into the lower to mid 90's for Friday and Saturday. Some moisture will wrap in for Friday and Saturday, leading to a thunderstorm risk in our local mountains. Our high pressure begins to break down on Sunday, allowing temperatures to drop back down, closer to normal.

Thursday, highs into the lower to mid 80's with light winds around 5-10 MPH.

Friday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 90's. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms. Winds 5-10 mph.

Saturday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 90's. A slight chance of mountain thunderstorms. Winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday, slightly cooler with highs into the mid 80's.

Michael Coats

