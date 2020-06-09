Warmer, breezy, with a few isolated showers

Local Forecast

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon, with a system passing by to the north. Breezy winds will be with us all week as high pressure builds over the Four Corners. That high, will push in warmer temperatures for this week. A cold front approaches for Friday, with the winds increasing and scattered showers to follow for this weekend.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with a few isolated showers in the late afternoon and evening. Highs into the mid 70's, with winds 10-15 MPH.

Thursday, breezy with winds at 10-20 MPH. Highs into the lower 80's.

Friday, Windy, with winds 15-25 MPH. Highs into the upper 80's and lower 90's.