Looking great for Friday

Local Forecast

A few thunderstorms late Thursday, giving way to a mainly sunny Friday with warmer temperatures. High pressure over the region, will allow daytime highs getting into the mid 70's for the Snake River Plain. As we head into the weekend, a Northwest cold front will push into northern Idaho and Montana, delivering gusty winds locally with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Friday, highs into the mid 70's for the Snake River Plain with light winds.

Saturday, increasing clouds throughout the afternoon with winds around 10-20 MPH. A slight risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's.

Sunday, highs into the lower to mid 80's. Gusty winds, with winds around 15-25 MPH. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Monday, highs into the lower 80's with mostly sunny skies.