Warming up with a few thunderstorms

Local Forecast

We'll see warming temperatures region-wide this weekend, thanks to high pressure. An area of low pressure through the Northwest will usher in some wind and scattered thunderstorms. Sunny and warm weather expected for much of the approaching work week.

Saturday, highs into the upper 70's to the lower 80's with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds could get gusty from the afternoon storms, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, mostly sunny and windy with highs into the lower to mid 80's. Winds 15-25 MPH.

Monday through Wednesday, sunny and hot with highs into the lower to mid 80's for Idaho Falls. Pocatello will see highs closer to 90°.