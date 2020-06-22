Warming up into the lower 90’s before cold front arrives

Local Forecast

Hot temps for Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cold front arrives late Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with just a few isolated mountain thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 80's.

Wednesday, hot and partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the evening and late night. Highs in the Snake River Plain, reaching into the lower 90's.

Thursday, windy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Friday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower and mid 80's.