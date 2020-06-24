Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warmer Friday and Saturday

Local Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening and Thursday. Warmer weather works back in for Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves in for Sunday.

Thursday, highs into the mid 70's, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy with winds 10-15 MPH, Gusts around 20 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 80's. A few isolated mountain thunderstorms.

Saturday, hot and partly cloudy with highs into the lower 90's. Windy, with winds 10-20 MPH.

Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs into the mid 70's. Gusty winds with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, mostly cloudy with highs into the 60's, with scattered showers.