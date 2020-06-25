Warmer for Friday and Saturday. Showers Sunday and Monday

Local Forecast

Showers coming to an end Thursday night, leading to a sunny Friday with just a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Another cold front approaches for Saturday evening, leading to showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday.

Friday, highs into the mid 80's with mostly sunny skies. A few afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains.

Saturday, windy and partly cloudy with highs into the lower 90's. Showers possible for the evening and late night into Sunday.

Sunday, windy, scattered showers and mostly cloudy with highs into the 60's.

Monday, staying windy with scattered showers highs into the 50's.