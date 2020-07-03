Even warmer for Independence Day, a slight chance of thunderstorms

Local Forecast

We'll see hot temperatures into the 80's and 90's for Independence Day, with a few thunderstorms. Slightly cooler temperatures into the lower 80's for Sunday, but a fairly quiet weather pattern for the approaching work week.

Saturday, highs around 90° for Pocatello, the upper 80's for Idaho Falls. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower 80's.

Monday, partly cloudy with highs into the lower 80's.

A slight risk of thunderstorms for the mid-week with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.