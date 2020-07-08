Warming trend into the weekend

Local Forecast

Warming and breezy with a few thunderstorms in Central Idaho for Thursday and Friday. High pressure building over the Four Corners will usher in above average highs, with temps into the 90's this weekend. We'll slowly see temperatures drop back down to the normal range next week with a few thunderstorms.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms in Central Idaho. Breezy with winds 15-25 MPH, highs into the mid to upper 80's for the Snake River Plain. Jackson and Island Park locations will be into the upper 70's.

Friday, breezy with a few afternoon mountain thunderstorms. Highs in the Snake River Plain will be close to 90°. Highs around 80° for the higher elevations.

Saturday and Sunday, sunny and hot with highs close to the mid 90's around Pocatello and the lower 90's around Idaho Falls.