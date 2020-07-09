Warming trend with a few thunderstorms

Local Forecast

Expanding high pressure over the Four Corners will bring in warming temperatures. A front out of the northwest, will keep breezy winds in the forecast for Friday, with a few showers for Central Idaho and Montana. Sunny and dry weather for the weekend.

Friday, A few showers in central Idaho, with mostly sunny skies for the rest of us. Highs into the upper 80's with winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday, sunny with highs into the 90's.

Monday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 80's.