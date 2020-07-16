Hot and windy for Friday, Red Flag Warnings Posted

Local Forecast

Hot and windy for Friday as a dry front pushes through to our north. We'll see a few isolated thunderstorms for Friday with highs into the 90's. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425

AND 410 (below 6,000 ft)…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 410 (below 6,000 ft) Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM. TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Friday, a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and windy with highs into the mid 90's.

Saturday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's and upper 80's.