Hot and windy for Friday, Red Flag Warnings Posted
Hot and windy for Friday as a dry front pushes through to our north. We'll see a few isolated thunderstorms for Friday with highs into the 90's. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425
AND 410 (below 6,000 ft)…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 410 (below 6,000 ft) Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls
BLM.
- TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
- WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
Friday, a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and windy with highs into the mid 90's.
Saturday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's and upper 80's.
Comments