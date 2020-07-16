Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Published 3:51 pm

Hot and windy for Friday, Red Flag Warnings Posted

REDFLAG2020

Hot and windy for Friday as a dry front pushes through to our north. We'll see a few isolated thunderstorms for Friday with highs into the 90's. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425
AND 410 (below 6,000 ft)…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

  • AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
    Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather
    Zone 410 (below 6,000 ft) Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls
    BLM.
  • TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.
  • WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

  • Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
    least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

Friday, a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Hot and windy with highs into the mid 90's.

Saturday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's and upper 80's.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

