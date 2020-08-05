A few thunderstorms, Red Flag Warning issued
A southwest flow is bringing in heat with a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Thursday afternoon and evening expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a frontal boundary moving through from the northwest. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon.
Thursday, partly sunny with a high into the lower to mid 90's. Winds 10-25 MPH. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Friday, partly sunny with a high into the mid 80's. Gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms.
RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND
425…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 3 PM
to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
- IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
enhance the risk of rapid fire growth.
- WINDS…West at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 15 percent
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments