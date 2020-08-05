A few thunderstorms, Red Flag Warning issued

Local Forecast

A southwest flow is bringing in heat with a few thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Thursday afternoon and evening expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a frontal boundary moving through from the northwest. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon.

Thursday, partly sunny with a high into the lower to mid 90's. Winds 10-25 MPH. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Friday, partly sunny with a high into the mid 80's. Gusty winds and a chance of thunderstorms.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND

425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 3 PM

to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. IMPACTS…The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will

enhance the risk of rapid fire growth.

enhance the risk of rapid fire growth. WINDS…West at 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 15 percent

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho: