Published 4:33 pm

Wind, Windy and more Wind this week. Thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Dry and windy conditions this week, with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. Temps will drop slightly this week with a dry cold front as we get closer to this weekend.

Tuesday, windy with highs into the lower 90’s. A chance of thunderstorms in Idaho's southern mountains.

Wednesday, windy, partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday, windy, partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 80’s

