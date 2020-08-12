Windy with near normal temps

Local Forecast

A cold front with scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday will move off to the east for Thursday. We'll keep windy, but mainly dry, conditions through the remainder of the week.

Thursday, windy with mostly sunny skies, highs into the mid to upper 80's.

Friday, windy and sunny with highs into the mic 80's.

Saturday, highs into the lower 90's and gusty winds.

Sunday, partly cloudy with highs into the mid 90's.

Monday, Hot and sunny with highs into the upper 90's and low 100's.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.