Heat Advisory issued for Sunday through Tuesday
High pressure over the west, will deliver above average high temperatures to our region. By Sunday, we'll see a push of monsoonal moisture, which will bring some afternoon thunderstorms, mainly for the high country.
A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service,
"HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY
- WHAT…Temperatures of 95 to 100 expected.
- WHERE…Burley, Shoshone, Hailey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Malta,
Malad, Preston, McCammon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, INL, Arco,
Challis.
- WHEN…From noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1."
