Warming trend with us for the rest of this week

Local Forecast

High pressure delivering dry and overall warm conditions. A dry front is passing through northern Idaho and Montana, bringing breezy winds late Wednesday. We'll see lower wind speeds for Thursday with sunny skies with highs into the mid to upper 80's. High pressure ridging continues to build in across the western states this weekend, with likely record-breaking temperatures. Late Saturday into Sunday, another dry cold front moves through the area with dropping temps into Labor Day.

Thursday, sunny with highs into the mid to upper 80's.

Friday, sunny with highs into the lower 90's.

Saturday, sunny with gusty winds, highs into the upper 90's and low 100's.

Sunday, windy with mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid 80's.